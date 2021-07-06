Give miners back their pensions say NUM and Labour Party

NUM general secretary Chris Kitchen

The Mineworkers’ Pension Scheme has around 152,000 members. The current average pension for former miners in the scheme is just £84 a week, and over half of scheme members receive less than the average pension.

The government has already received over £4.4 billion from the scheme as a result of the arrangement set up in 1994, which gives it 50 per cent.

And according to the House of Commons Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) Committee Report which revealed its findings earlier this year, the government is due to receive almost £2 billion more including £1.2bn from the Investment Reserve Fund.

The NUM also commissioned two complementary independent reports. General secretary Chris Kitchen, said: “The findings from both of our independent reports, along with BEIS, make it clear that the distribution of surplus funds – not including the Investment Reserve - should be reviewed on the grounds of ethics and fairness.

“The Government talks about levelling up but is content with taking funds from retired miners without ever having contributed a penny.”

Pontefract and Castleford MP Yvette Cooper said: “Retired miners in our area are being totally let down by this government who said they’d end their pension injustice, but clearly didn’t mean what they said.

"It’s dreadful they are ignoring former mining communities in this way. Those of us who have campaigned on this issue for many years will continue to put pressure on the government to think again.