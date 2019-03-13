Uber driver refused to take blind passenger and his guide dog

The driver pleaded guilty to breaching the Equality Act 2010.
An Uber driver has been forced to pay compensation after he refused to take a blind passenger and his guide dog.

The cabbie, who was licensed in Wakefield, breached the Equality Act by not taking the customer, a council report said.

The passenger was denied a lift.

The driver, who has not been named by the local authority, admitted the offence at court in January.

He was ordered to pay the victim £100 in compensation and told to fork out £466.44 in costs following the incident, which took place last summer.

He was also given a six month conditional discharge, meaning he will face no further punishment unless he commits a further offence before July.