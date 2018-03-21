Over 100 extra free spaces at Fitzwilliam station

More than 100 new, free car park and ride spaces will be available at Fitzwilliam railway station from Monday as part of West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s £32.5m programme of rail car park extensions.

Funded through the Combined Authority’s West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund, the additional 108 free places will bring the total number of park and ride spaces at the county’s stations to more than 5,000.

By making it easier to use public transport in this way, the Combined Authority is helping to connect local people to jobs and leisure as well as reducing congestion and air pollution in major city areas.

Located at Wentworth Terrace and nearby Railway Terrace, this latest extension will be the second scheme completed through the West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund’s Rail Park and Ride Programme, after South Elmsall, where 50 additional spaces were created, taking the total to 105.

Coun Keith Wakefield, West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport Chair, said: “Providing these extra spaces helps encourage more train travel into and between urban centres by rail, helping to reduce the financial costs of congestion and health costs of air pollution.

“It also helps achieve our aim of inclusive economic growth for all by providing local people with better access to areas where new, good-quality jobs are being created and training and apprenticeships are available.”

​Coun Matthew Morley, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Transport and Highways, said: “I’m pleased the work has been completed and the extra parking spaces at the train station are ready. This will help in the long term to cut congestion in the local area and will improve safety.”

The update comes as West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Investment Committee prepares to meet today (Wednesday) to hear of approval for works in Mytholmroyd railway station car park, in Calderdale.

This will eventually see 203 new rail park and ride spaces added to the rail station car park in a £3.64m scheme.

Coun Peter Box, Chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Investment Committee and Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “Improving connectivity to work and leisure opportunities is a key priority for the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and increasing the numbers of rail park and ride spaces will help us do this by making it easier to get around the county. It will also help us tackle air pollution levels in our major urban areas, making them more pleasant places to work and live.”

Parking at 17 West Yorkshire stations are being extended and reconfigured through the Combined Authority’s West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund programme.

Changes at Fitzwilliam station also include improved CCTV coverage and low energy LED lighting alongside bat boxes and hedgehog houses to support local wildlife.

The parking areas, built on the site of former unused, Wakefield Council-owned garages also feature a natural soakaway drainage system that channels surface water runoff into a purpose-built pond in the adjacent country park. These features are in line with the Combined Authority’s quality investment and green infrastructure principles.

Rail car park extensions are being funded through the West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund, and the Leeds City Region Growth Deal - a £1 billion package of Government investment through the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP) to accelerate growth and create jobs across Leeds City Region.