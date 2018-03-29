Northern Rail strike: Further disruption to Yorkshire train services as RMT union holds second walkout in a week

Northern Rail workers are staging a further 24-hour walkout today in a long-running dispute over the future role of train guards.

Passengers have been warned they will face disruption to services across Yorkshire as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) stage industrial action for the second time this week.

Read more: Why more action is taking place today to protect the role of guards



Arriva Rail North, which runs Northern, has been embroiled in a year-long argument with the union over staffing and guards.

Long-term arrangements have been negotiated in Scotland and Wales, but talks on the issue have stalled with a number of rail operators in England.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash has previously said its efforts to reach a negotiated settlement with Northern Rail over safe operation and safe staffing had been "kicked back in our faces."

He said the dispute was about putting the safety of the travelling public before the profits of the private train companies.

Read more: Train strikes on Northern enter second year as guards ordered out again



But Arriva says it wants to hold constructive discussions with the union about introducing driver controlled trains on parts of its network.

The company said it will run almost 1,400 services today, with the majority operating between 7am and 7pm.

"The overall number of trains running will be reduced, we expect trains and any replacement buses operate to be extremely busy," it said. "Please allow extra time for journeys, plan carefully and consider whether travel is necessary.

"During the RMT strike action we expect all services to be busy, especially in the morning and evening peak periods, and advise you to allow extra time to travel."

Click here for timetables and information for passengers with advance fares.