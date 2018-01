THE M62 near Leeds is now fully open after a car fire led to lane closures this morning.

Fire crews were called scene of the car fire on the eastbound M62 between junction 27 for the M621 and junction 28 for Tingley earlier today (Tues Jan 2)

Highways England said two lanes of the eastbound M62 were closed at scene as the incident was dealt with.

The fire damaged car has now been removed an all lanes are open.