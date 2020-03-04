Plans to expand car parking at Normanton Rail Station revealed

Parking could be expanded and CCTV installed at a local railway station.

Normanton Rail Station could be in line for the improvements, if a £2m bid to fund the scheme is approved on Thursday.

The plans would see the number of parking spaces increase from 121 to 173, including an extra seven disabled blue bays and space for two electric vehicle charging points.

CCTV cameras, low energy lighting and better drainage would also be part of the deal.

The West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA), which oversees big regional transport projects, has requested the cash.

Supporting the bid, Wakefield Council's portfolio holder for transport said the extra spaces were "much needed".

Councillor Matthew Morley said: "We want to encourage our residents to use trains to travel within our district and beyond.

"Not only does it link them to jobs, education and leisure facilities, it helps to tackle traffic congestion and improve air quality."

If approved, the money will be taken from the West Yorkshire-plus fund, which was set up in 2014 to improve links between communities in the region.

Coun Kim Groves, WYCA's transport chair, said: "Normanton is the latest station on the West Yorkshire rail network where we are extending the car park to increase the opportunity for commuters to park and ride by train for the last part of their journey.

“As a result of Transport Fund schemes, we are creating around 2,000 of these new spaces at West Yorkshire stations, which will take the overall total in West Yorkshire to around 7,000.

"By encouraging people to park and ride by train and bus, we are helping to combat congestion and the pollution it causes in our town and city centres as well as helping the City Region to reach its target of being a net zero carbon economy by 2038 at the latest.”

A final decision on the funding will be made on Thursday (March 5).

Local Democracy Reporting Service