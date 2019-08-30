Drivers get 1,300 parking tickets at Pugneys, Newmillerdam and Anglers Country Parks in just two years

They're among Wakefield's most popular and family-friendly visitor attractions, but drivers are repeatedly falling foul of traffic wardens at the area's three big country parks.

Hundreds of parking tickets have been issued to motorists at Pugneys, Newmillerdam and Anglers in the last two years.

The parks are extremely popular with visitors, especially during the summer months.

The details were revealed under the Freedom of Information Act by Wakefield Council, who made close to £1m from parking tickets between April 2017 and March 2019.

In that time, 777 parking tickets have been left on cars at Newmillerdam, making it one of the five most lucrative car parks for the council across the district, in terms of the number of fines issued.

A further 564 were issued at Pugneys Country Park, on Denby Dale Road.

At Anglers, where parking charges were introduced for the first time earlier this year, 16 drivers were penalised across February and March.

More than 500 parking tickets were issued to drivers at Pugneys Country Park.

Neil Rodgers, Wakefield Council's service director for transportation and highways said: "We work within legal guidelines which mean that we have certain responsibilities in place that are there to protect the safety of all road users and facilitate customer and business needs when visiting the district.

"Part of our role is to enforce parking restrictions on the roads and in off-street car parks in our district. Fines range from £50 to £70 depending the infringement.”

The figures also revealed which car parks and street parking areas the council has made the most money from in the last two years.

City centre spots The Granary, Borough Road car park, and the parking bays on Wood Street were the most ticketed between 2017 and 2019, with nearly 2,500 motorists fined across each location.

Newmillerdam Country Park car park. Picture by Scott Merrylees

Elsewhere in the district, vehicles at the Corn Market and Stuart Road car park in Pontefract fell foul of the wardens more than anywhere else in the town. Close to 800 people were penalised at each venue.

In Castleford, drivers in Lower Oxford Street and Welbeck Street felt the full force of the law , while in Ossett, the local authority raked in the cash from Banks Yard.

In Normanton, Jessop Street car park was , while in South Elmsall more than 200 drivers were fined after breaching the rules in the Barnsley Road car park.

By numbers

Number of parking tickets issued by Wakefield Council between April 2017 and March 2019 - 32,642

Amount of money made by Wakefield Council from parking fines in that time - £924,490.31

Average fine paid by motorists - £28.32

Local Democracy Reporting Service