Tour de Yorkshire seeks charity partner for 2019

The hunt is now on to find the Official Charity Partner of the 2019 Tour de Yorkshire.

Organisations across the country are being invited to apply for the prestigious title which has helped raise hundreds of thousands of pounds for worthwhile causes over the race’s four previous editions.

The Children’s Hospital Charity was the first benefactor in 2015 with the Royal National Lifeboat Institution following in 2016 before Alzheimer’s Society took over the mantle in 2017. Yorkshire Air Ambulance was the most recent recipient which took place between May 3 and 6 earlier this year.

The deadline for final applications is 5pm on Friday, September 14.

Sir Gary Verity, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire said: “One of the best things about organising the Tour de Yorkshire is the fact it enables us to raise money for some very worthy causes.

“The people of Yorkshire are known for their kindness and generosity and the money donated really makes a difference.

“We are looking for an innovative and creative charity that will make the most of the opportunity, an organisation that shares our drive and ambition, and we are keen to welcome them on board.”

Full details of how to apply to become the official charity can be found at letouryorkshire.com/charity.

The 2018 edition saw the men’s race grow from three stages to four and the Asda Tour de Yorkshire Women’s Race double in size from one day to two.

Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet triumphed in the men’s event while American star Megan Guarnier took the female title.

Next year’s race is set to attract its strongest-ever field as the sport’s star riders look to visit the county in preparation for the 2019 UCI Road World Championships which take place in September.

Full information on the Tour de Yorkshire and Asda Tour de Yorkshire Women’s Race can be found at letouryorkshire.com.