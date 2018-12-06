Top marks for Cinderella at Theatre Royal Wakefield

Everyone loves a good pantomime - oh, yes they do - and this year’s production of Cinderella at Theatre Royal Wakefield is a great one to see, writes Gemma Jimmison.

The show follows the traditional storyline - Cinderella’s wicked step mum and devious sisters set out to stop her from going to the Prince’s ball - but the magical fairy godmother will make sure that Cinderella doesn’t miss her moment.

The panto stars Topsy and Tim’s CBeebies’ dad Chris Hannon and last year’s baddy Chris Chilton as the two Ugly Sisters Gretchen and Griselda Grimallova, Georgie Ashford in the title role and US singer and actress Brandi Himmelreich as Cinderella’s stepmother.

Cinderella offers something for everyone, no matter how big or small. It’s full of innuendo for the adults, well known songs, local jokes, lots of laughs and the obligatory fairytale ending

All the costumes are fantastic - but the best, and most outrageous, are worn by the two Ugly Sisters.

Everyone performed superbly, but a special mention must go to Prince Charming (Jordan Harrington), who has a marvellous singing voice, CAPA College graduate Luke Harley who was great as Buttons, and the younger members of the chorus who produced some very professional dancing and acting.

It was also fun to see some more unusual stars of the show - when three members of the audience were dragged onto stage to help ‘bath’ the Ugly Sisters with a hilarious song and dance.

Make sure you get yourself down there while there’s still tickets available, because with a show this good, they’re bound to be selling quickly.

Cinderella is running until January 6. Prices start from £13 with concessions available. Visit www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk or call the box office on 01924 211311 for more information or to book.