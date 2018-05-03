Top 10 things to do in Yorkshire over the May bank holiday according to TripAdvisor

The May bank holiday is shortly upon us and with this comes the search for fun activities to fill the three-day weekend with.

There are a wide variety of places in Yorkshire which offer activities for those who like to be outdoors, those with families and those who perhaps want to try something a little different. This ranges from tranquil nature walks to adrenaline-filled activities, making sure you make the most out of the extended weekend.

The Shambles is one of Europe's most visited streets

National Railway Museum, York, North Yorkshire

The National Railway Museum provides a great day out for the whole family. Here you can get up close to over 300 years of intriguing history in York's only National Museum, exploring the large halls full of trains and railway legends.

This includes the majestic Duchess of Hamilton and the beautiful grandeur of the Royal Trains.

For more information click here.



This unusual activity can be enjoyed with all the family and is definitely something to tell your friends about

York Minster, York, North Yorkshire

York Minster is the largest medieval cathedral in all of northern Europe and this beautiful Gothic building is also the seat of the archbishop of York.

It has a rich and detailed history, dating back to hundreds of year ago and featuring a tower, chapter house and crypt.

From the exterior, this building is breathtaking and its position in the heart of the city means that you cannot only discover parts of York’s history by visiting the minster, but by exploring the rest of this historic city at the same time.

For more information click here.



Shambles, York, North Yorkshire

The Shambles is a street in the city centre of York, which has an extremely long and interesting past.

It dates back to Medieval times, where it was once the street of the Butcher Shops and today it is one of Europe's most visited streets, attracting not only tourists, but shoppers and business clients alike.

Holly Hagg Farm, Sheffield, South Yorkshire

Rated on TripAdvisor as one of the top activities to do in Sheffield, Holly Hagg Farm provides fun for all the family.

It offers regular guided alpaca treks amidst woodland in Sheffield's Rivelin Valley and monthly family friendly events which allow you to meet and feed the alpacas, go pond dipping and explore the 3 acre food growing garden and meadows.

For more information click here.



Ashworth Barracks Doncaster, South Yorkshire

Ashworth Barracks Military Museum, located in Doncaster, tells the story of the men awarded the Victoria Cross.

It is owned by the Victoria Cross Trust and is a museum which aims to educate the public all about the lives of the men awarded the Victoria Cross, and the reasons as to why they received this prestigious award.

For more information click here.



Spirit of Harrogate Ltd, Harrogate, North Yorkshire

Spirit of Harrogate allows visitors to learn the fascinating history of gin, right back through the original styles of gin, the London gin craze and how gin has developed today, all whilst sitting back with a Slingsby gin and tonic in hand.

This includes 4-5 Gin and tonics, plus samples and deli boards and you can even try one of their less formal cocktail masterclasses , which is great for groups of 10 or more.

For more information click here.



Junior Kitchen Morley, West Yorkshire

The mission of Junior Kitchen is to bring children and parents together through both baking and cooking.

Here, you and your kids can learn cooking skills for life and have fun making an array of different recipes, making it a great place to go over the bank holiday weekend for a day of family fun.

For more information click here.



SMJ Falconry, Oxenhope, West Yorkshire

SMJ Falconry offer exclusive experiences and services regarding different birds of prey. Located in the 'Brontë Country' countryside of Oxenhope, SMJ have more than sixty birds of prey, including falcons, hawks, eagles and owls.

There are an array of different activities to choose from, including displays where you interact with and handle the birds, watch Static and Flying displays or just gain a further insight into the variety of birds of prey.

For more information click here.





The Vulcan Experience, Doncaster, South Yorkshire

Situated at Robin Hood Airport, this is the home of the last flying Vulcan.

The Vulcan Experience offer a range of pre-booked tours, providing information not only just about the Vulcan, but also about the Cold War and the role RAF Finningley played during that period of time.

For more information click here.



Nidderdale Llamas Harrogate, North Yorkshire

This unusual activity can be enjoyed with all the family and is definitely something to tell your friends about.

Located on a picturesque family farm in Nidderdale, this unique experience allows you to trek with an Alpaca or Llama through the beautiful Yorkshire countryside, making it a great activity over the bank holiday weekend.

For more information click here.

