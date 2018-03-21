Three arrests after firearm 'discharged at vehicle' in Castleford

Three people have been arrested after a firearm was discharged at a vehicle in Castleford.

Police were called to Airedale Road in the town at about 3.15pm yesterday (Tuesday), after reports that a firearm had been discharged at a vehicle.

Officers found damage to that vehicle and a second vehicle, which was parked and unattended in Kershaw Avenue.

It is believed to have happened between 3pm and 4pm yesterday.

Police today said they have now arrested three people in connection with the alleged offences.

Detective Inspector Dan Tillett, of Wakefield District CID, said: “We are linking these two incidents which are being treated as targeted attacks. No-one was harmed in either incident but clearly any discharge of a firearm is taken extremely seriously.

“We are aware of concerns in the wider community and would like to reassure people that we have taken swift action, resulting in a number of arrests, and are satisfied that there is no risk to the wider public at this time.

“While we do have three people in custody and enquiries are progressing well, we would still appeal to anyone with information about either of these incidents to please call Wakefield District CID"

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101, quoting log 13180132535