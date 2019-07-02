The Sharp Edge: A Yorkshire Post investigation into the devastating impact of knife crime in Yorkshire

Today The Yorkshire Post publishes the latest in our series of in-depth investigations, commissioned following demand for this type of regional journalism from our readers.

We recently hired Crime Correspondent Lucy Leeson and charged her with undertaking high-quality long-form investigative journalism, presented in a better way with our rapidly-growing online audience front and centre.

Weeks of knife crime research and fact-checking - the modus operandi that has seen The Yorkshire Post recognised as the most trusted newspaper in Britain - has culminated in a deeply concerning societal ill that has claimed countless lives.

The Yorkshire Post can today reveal that offences involving knives have increased by 94 per cent across the region over the last eight years.

Crime Correspondent Lucy Leeson speaks to those families whose lives have been impacted by the devastating toll of knife crime.

READ THE FULL INVESTIGATION HERE >> The Sharp Edge: Yorkshire’s knife crime crisis

