The all time greatest - top 40 favourite Christmas songs

'All I Want For Christmas Is You' by Mariah Carey is the best festive feel-good song ever made, according to a poll.
The 1994 classic beat a string of other Christmas smash hits including 'I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day' by Wizzard and Slade's 'Merry Xmas Everybody' to claim top spot.
It also outstripped 'Last Christmas' by Wham! and 'Do They Know It's Christmas?' by Band Aid.
Other songs to make the definitive Christmas top 40 include 'It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The year' by Andy Williams which just pipped tub-thumping classic, Fairytale of New York - The Pogues featuring Kirsty MacColl to sixth spot.
'Driving Home For Christmas' by Chris Rea, Shakin' Stevens' 'Merry Christmas Everyone' and Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town by Bruce Springsteen complete the top ten.
The study, conducted to coincide with the launch of Co-op's new Christmas advert which features a new rendition of Britpop classic, Blur's ‘Tender’, also probed the role Christmas songs play in boosting our moods amid what is often the busiest, and most expensive time of the year.
According to the stats 49 per cent of the nation say that Christmas truly begins when they start to hear Christmas songs on the radio or in stores.
A Co-op spokesperson said of the findings: "Our research released today shows how music is a huge factor to our Christmas celebrations and something that can bring people together over the festive period.
''All of our favourite Christmas activities like wrapping presents, cooking the family meal and putting up the tree, all seem to be enhanced by holiday tunes, lifting our spirits.
''It's interesting to see that for the majority of people, the 80's have proven to be the golden era for Christmas hits, with the nation clearly feeling a little underwhelmed with recent releases."
The study of 2021 adults also shows we listen to Christmas songs throughout all of our Christmas activities.
As a nation, we chose 'Christmas Classics' as our favourite type of Christmas music with 35% of us agreeing.
Women overwhelmingly agreed with 41 per cent saying 'Christmas Classics' are their favourite type of Christmas music.
It also emerged 65 per cent of the nation say that they find themselves singing along to Christmas songs during the festive period… involuntarily, with wrapping presents and putting the tree up the most popular occasions.
The study also found the majority of us feel getting together with family is the most exciting part of Christmas, with turkey, roast potatoes and pigs in blankets the best edible elements.
THE ALL-TIME TOP FESTIVE 40
1. All I Want For Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey
2. I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day - Wizzard
3. Merry Xmas Everybody - Slade
4. Last Christmas - Wham!
5. Do They Know It's Christmas? - Band Aid
6. It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year - Andy Williams
7. Fairytale of New York - The Pogues featuring Kirsty MacColl
8. Driving Home For Christmas - Chris Rea
9. Merry Christmas Everyone - Shakin' Stevens
10. Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town - Bruce Springsteen
11. Lonely This Christmas - Elvis Presley
12. Blue Christmas - Elvis
13. Stay Another Day - East 17
14. When A Child Is Born - Johnny Mathis
15. Santa Baby - Kylie Minogue
16. Baby It’s Cold Outside - Tom Jones and Cerys Matthews
17. Mistletoe and Wine - Cliff Richard
18. Wonderful Christmastime - Paul McCartney
19. Happy Xmas (War Is Over) - John and Yoko and The Plastic Ono Band with the Harlem Community Choir
20. Stop The Cavalry - Jona Lewie
21. Walking In The Air - Peter Auty and The Sinfonia Of London
22. Step Into Christmas - Elton John
23. Christmas Time (Don't Let The Bells End) - The Darkness
24. I Believe in Father Christmas - Greg Lake
25. The Power Of Love - Frankie Goes To Hollywood
26. Saviour's Day - Cliff Richard
27. Please Come Home For Christmas - Bon Jovi
28. A Spaceman Came Travelling - Chris de Burgh
29. Jingle Bells - Basshunter
30. If Every Day Was Like Christmas - Elvis Presley
31. It Won't Seem Like Christmas Without You - Elvis Presley
32. Mistletoe - Justin Bieber
33. Christmas Is All Around - Billy Mack
34. The Millennium Prayer - Cliff Richard
35. All Alone On Christmas - Darlene Love
36. Underneath The Tree - Kelly Clarkson
37. Proper Crimbo - Bo Selecta
38. Pretty Paper - Roy Orbison
39. Christmas Wrapping - The Waitresses
40. Winter World of Love - Engelbert Humperdinck