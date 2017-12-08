The all item greatest - top 40 favourite Christmas songs

'All I Want For Christmas Is You' by Mariah Carey is the best festive feel-good song ever made, according to a poll.

The 1994 classic beat a string of other Christmas smash hits including 'I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day' by Wizzard and Slade's 'Merry Xmas Everybody' to claim top spot.

It also outstripped 'Last Christmas' by Wham! and 'Do They Know It's Christmas?' by Band Aid.

Other songs to make the definitive Christmas top 40 include 'It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The year' by Andy Williams which just pipped tub-thumping classic, Fairytale of New York - The Pogues featuring Kirsty MacColl to sixth spot.

'Driving Home For Christmas' by Chris Rea, Shakin' Stevens' 'Merry Christmas Everyone' and Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town by Bruce Springsteen complete the top ten.

The study, conducted to coincide with the launch of Co-op's new Christmas advert which features a new rendition of Britpop classic, Blur's ‘Tender’, also probed the role Christmas songs play in boosting our moods amid what is often the busiest, and most expensive time of the year.

According to the stats 49 per cent of the nation say that Christmas truly begins when they start to hear Christmas songs on the radio or in stores.

A Co-op spokesperson said of the findings: "Our research released today shows how music is a huge factor to our Christmas celebrations and something that can bring people together over the festive period.

''All of our favourite Christmas activities like wrapping presents, cooking the family meal and putting up the tree, all seem to be enhanced by holiday tunes, lifting our spirits.

''It's interesting to see that for the majority of people, the 80's have proven to be the golden era for Christmas hits, with the nation clearly feeling a little underwhelmed with recent releases."

The study of 2021 adults also shows we listen to Christmas songs throughout all of our Christmas activities.

As a nation, we chose 'Christmas Classics' as our favourite type of Christmas music with 35% of us agreeing.

Women overwhelmingly agreed with 41 per cent saying 'Christmas Classics' are their favourite type of Christmas music.

It also emerged 65 per cent of the nation say that they find themselves singing along to Christmas songs during the festive period… involuntarily, with wrapping presents and putting the tree up the most popular occasions.

The study also found the majority of us feel getting together with family is the most exciting part of Christmas, with turkey, roast potatoes and pigs in blankets the best edible elements.

THE ALL-TIME TOP FESTIVE 40

1. All I Want For Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey

2. I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day - Wizzard

3. Merry Xmas Everybody - Slade

4. Last Christmas - Wham!

5. Do They Know It's Christmas? - Band Aid

6. It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year - Andy Williams

7. Fairytale of New York - The Pogues featuring Kirsty MacColl

8. Driving Home For Christmas - Chris Rea

9. Merry Christmas Everyone - Shakin' Stevens

10. Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town - Bruce Springsteen

11. Lonely This Christmas - Elvis Presley

12. Blue Christmas - Elvis

13. Stay Another Day - East 17

14. When A Child Is Born - Johnny Mathis

15. Santa Baby - Kylie Minogue

16. Baby It’s Cold Outside - Tom Jones and Cerys Matthews

17. Mistletoe and Wine - Cliff Richard

18. Wonderful Christmastime - Paul McCartney

19. Happy Xmas (War Is Over) - John and Yoko and The Plastic Ono Band with the Harlem Community Choir

20. Stop The Cavalry - Jona Lewie

21. Walking In The Air - Peter Auty and The Sinfonia Of London

22. Step Into Christmas - Elton John

23. Christmas Time (Don't Let The Bells End) - The Darkness

24. I Believe in Father Christmas - Greg Lake

25. The Power Of Love - Frankie Goes To Hollywood

26. Saviour's Day - Cliff Richard

27. Please Come Home For Christmas - Bon Jovi

28. A Spaceman Came Travelling - Chris de Burgh

29. Jingle Bells - Basshunter

30. If Every Day Was Like Christmas - Elvis Presley

31. It Won't Seem Like Christmas Without You - Elvis Presley

32. Mistletoe - Justin Bieber

33. Christmas Is All Around - Billy Mack

34. The Millennium Prayer - Cliff Richard

35. All Alone On Christmas - Darlene Love

36. Underneath The Tree - Kelly Clarkson

37. Proper Crimbo - Bo Selecta

38. Pretty Paper - Roy Orbison

39. Christmas Wrapping - The Waitresses

40. Winter World of Love - Engelbert Humperdinck