The Addy will keep giving community what it needs

A charity that runs activity sessions for children and families in Knottingley has received a £400k share of lottery funding.

The Old Quarry Adventure Playground, also known as The Addy, will benefit from £404,583 over the next three years. The cash will be used to continue its work on the Warwick Estate.

Holly Corbett, centre manager, said: “We are so very thankful and over the moon that we are able to continue the Addy Project.

“The playground was set up by local parents over 45 years ago as somewhere safe for children to come and play and has continued to develop and blossom.”

Ms Corbett said the money would be used so that the project can continue to run free play sessions for children aged five to 19, as well as services for toddlers, young people, children with additional needs, parents and pensioners.

She said: “We will continue providing and promoting developmental, social, recreational opportunities in a safe, nurturing, staffed environment that is not available elsewhere.

“The impact this has made to those living on the estate spans generations.

“This unique project makes real, positive impact on the local community each day. Staff and volunteers go beyond their remit working so hard to deliver what the community needs.

“The Big Lottery Funding will continue to make a significant difference to the lives of the children, young people and families on the Warwick Estate.”

The project was one of 265 across Yorkshire and Humber to benefit from a share of £9.5m in the latest Big Lottery Fund announcement.

James Harcourt, England Grant Making Director, said: “When you hear about the extraordinary things people are doing in their communities you realise the real impact the money raised by National Lottery players is having - it really is life changing.”