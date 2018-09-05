Thai something new with Wakefield’s first restaurant week

Take a break from a busy week and give Wakefield’s very own Thai and Vietnamese restaurant a try.

You can find Têt on Cross Square in the city centre, where owner Linh Hoai Lethi has whisked up a special menu in honour of the city’s first restaurant week.

T�t is located at 3-9 Cross Square, Wakefield, WF1 1PQ. Picture: Wakefield BID.

Treat yourself to a main course and a side for £10, or add a starter for just £5.

For starters, try a homemade vegetable spring roll in sweet chili sauce, or order the grilled pork on bamboo skewers with a chilli tamarind sauce.

Special dietary requirements? Look no further than the tom yum mushroom, a gluten free, vegetarian starter featuring mushroom, lemongrass, galangal, lemon juice and corriander in a hot, sour and spicy sauce.

The main course offers even more options, from a gluten free chicken massaman curry to sweet and sour chicken with pineapple, tomatoes and carrots.

Taste the chicken fried rice with onion, spring onion and roasted cashew nuts, or sample the Thai style spare ribs, which feature grilled pork in a honey barbecue sauce.

If you fancy something a little different, order the vegetarian tofu green curry, which features courgette, aubergine, fine bean bamboo shoot, basil and coconut milk.

As a side, choose between coconut rice, egg fried rice or Thai jasmine rice.

Wakefield City Centre Restaurant Week has been organised by Wakefield BID and runs from Saturday, September 1 to Friday, September 7 2018.