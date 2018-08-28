Tesco’s bag fund helps the hospice

The Prince of Wales Hospice has bagged £3,929 from the Tesco carrier bag levy.

The grant from the Bags of Help has been used to buy a wooden gazebo, various patio furniture sets, parasols and plants.

Amanda Darley, facilities manager at The Prince of Wales Hospice, said: “We are thrilled that the local community gave so much support we were awarded the top amount. Now these new seating areas can encourage patients to make the most of such a wonderful resource during this amazing summer weather.”

The hospice has extensive grounds, incorporating flower beds and many other features. All Incare bedrooms have direct access to the gardens and there is access to the newly refurbished patio area from garden room.

A gazebo has been installed right outside the garden room along with patio furniture. Simon Booth, from hospice maintenance, used wood bought from the Tesco grant to build some planters. These now contain climbing plants that will grow up over the gazebo. Tables and chairs for use around the extensive grounds have also been installed.

Lindsey Crompton, Tesco’s Head of Community, said: “The great thing about Bags of Help is that local people are invited to decide how the money will be spent in their community. We can’t wait to see the projects come to life.”

Bags of Help is supported by money from the five pence charge levied on single-use carrier bags.