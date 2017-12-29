Teenager dies in M1 crash

A teenage pedestrian involved in a crash on the M1 this morning has died, police have confirmed.

The incident happened at around 5am this morning, December 29, after reports of a collision between a lorry and a pedestrian at junction 46 southbound of the M1.

The vehicle involved was a white DAF articulated lorry.

A 19-year-old male pedestrian suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics.

Road closures remain in place at this time whilst emergency services continue their investigations.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision itself or if anyone saw the pedestrian prior to the collision to contact the police.

Also any drivers who were in the area at the time with vehicles that have working dash cam footage are asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting log number *192 of 29 December.