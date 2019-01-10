Teacher to take part in Caribbean swim in memory of mother, 62, found unresponsive at Wakefield home

Last month, Courtenay Cowperthwaite’s father suffered a heart attack after finding her mother unresponsive in their home.

And now, the 27-year-old teacher will complete an open sea swim in an effort to raise money for the charities who supported her family at such a difficult time.

Lindsay Hudson, 62, loved to walk, and was "very competitive with her Fitbit"

Courtenay will swim The Narrows, a two-and-a-half mile route in the Caribbean to raise money for three charities in memory of her mother Lindsay Hudson, 62, who passed away shortly before Christmas.

On December 15, Courtenay’s father, Allan, found his wife unresponsive in their home.

Paramedics rushed to the house, but were unable to save Mrs Hudson.

While paramedics were still on scene, Allan suffered a heart attack, believed to have been caused by shock, and doctors from Yorkshire Air Ambulance were dispatched by road.

Courtenay swam competitively for many years

Courtenay said: “The effort and care of the NHS paramedics and Yorkshire Air Ambulance doctors was outstanding, but unfortunately there was nothing more that they could do to save my mum’s life.

“My dad was looked after straight away, and taken to Leeds General Infirmary.

“He was very unwell, it’s been difficult for me to process what has been going on. They transferred him to Pinderfields to make things easier for me.”

Mr Hudson was released from hospital on Christmas Eve, and has since returned to his home in Durkar.

Courtenay, who works as a year six teacher at Thorpe Primary School, in Leeds, said she has focused herself on fundraising in support of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Mind, a mental health charity who encourage exercise as a way to boost mental health in difficult times.

She will also raise money for the British Heart Foundation, hoping to help fund research into ‘silent killers’ - undiagnosed heart problems such as the one it is believed Mrs Hudson died from.

Courtenay said: “My mum was a very fit person, she spent a lot of time at the gym. She loved to walk and was very competitive with her Fitbit, so it was very out of the blue.

“Swimming is something that I used to do. I swam for the city of Wakefield from the age of 10 to 17, and then at university, it’s something I picked up again competitively.”

The Narrows, an organised channel swim between the islands of St Kitts and Nevis, sees hundreds of people attempt a two-and-a-half mile open sea swim.

Courtenay has self-funded her travel, accommodation and entry fee for the swim, which means that all money donated will be split between her three charities of choice.

“I’ve honestly got no idea how I’m going to do,” she said. “I’m going out just for that. I’ll fly out with my husband late on the Saturday night and the swim is at 6.30 on the Sunday morning.

“It’s choppy in the middle, it’s open water, the crossing between the Caribbean and the Atlantic, so it can be quite rough.

“I’ve been completely overwhelmed with the support I’ve had already. I think people kind of see that I need to focus.”

Courtenay will take place in The Narrows on Sunday, 31 March, 2019.

To donate to Courtenay’s fundraiser, click here.