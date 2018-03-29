Taxi driver robbed and racially abused

A taxi driver was robbed, attacked and racially abused after picking up a fare in Castleford.

Police were called at around 11.30pm last night, Wednesday March 29, by the 53-year-old driver after he had picked up a man and drove to College Grove in the town.

The suspect inside the car demanded the victim’s phone charger when the car had stopped and then began to attack the driver.

A second suspect was on the street outside the car.

Both of the suspects threatened the victim and also used racial slurs towards the driver.

He managed to escape the vehicle and the suspects to get to safety.

Around £150 in cash was taken, along with the victim’s wallet and some keys.

Officers attended the scene and arrested a 27-year-old male who is currently in police custody.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180147551 or information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.