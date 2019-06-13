Suspect jumps into River Aire after trying to escape police

A suspected thief jumped into the River Aire after being caught trying to break into a car park ticket machine.

The male attempted to run away from police, after CCTV footage showed him trying to get to cash out of the machine, at an unspecified location in the Wakefield district.

He vaulted a wall and jumped into the river, but failed in his attempts to escape arrest.

He was detained for criminal damage and theft of batteries, but did not make off with any of the money in the machine.

The incident was revealed in a report by Wakefield Council Cabinet member, Maureen Cummings.

Coun Cummings wrote: "A male was captured prying open a cash box door on a ticket machine.

"CCTV staff showed the live images to the police control room and officers attended.

"The suspect ran from police but made a bad choice when he jumped over a wall into the River Aire.

"He could be seen with trousers dripping as police escorted him back to the car in handcuffs.

"He was arrested for criminal damage and theft of batteries.

"The batteries had been taken to silence the alarm. He hadn’t had time to steal any cash."

Local Democracy Reporting Service