Strictly star to switch on Christmas lights at Trinity Walk Wakefield

Strictly Come Dancing star and children’s TV presenter Dr Ranj will be dancing his way into Wakefield and switching on the lights this Christmas at Trinity Walk.

The Wakefield shopping centre will welcome the hugely popular television doctor – who is a regular on both mainstream and children’s primetime TV – on Thursday November 15.

Dr Ranj, who is a resident medic on This Morning and is well known from the CBeebies’ show Get Well Soon, will lead a 30 minute family-friendly stage show called Dr Ranj’s Teddy Bear Hospital which will see his puppets interact with him and people from the audience as part of the show.

After the countdown to the lights switching on, there will be an hour-long meet and greet with Dr Ranj by Debenhams where people can say a brief hello and pose for a picture. Visitors are reminded to bring their own camera or phone.

The entire event is free and fun starts on stage at 4pm with warm-up acts and Dr Ranj live at 4.45pm with the switch-on at around 5.15pm. The meet and greet will then run from 5.30pm for around an hour.

Dr Ranj said: “It’s already been a busy, fun year and promises to get even busier and helping turn on the Christmas lights is always really special. I’m looking forward to performing at Trinity Walk and meeting the crowds – my show is really interactive and the aim is to make the whole audience feel part of it. Not only is it fun and entertaining, kids will get to learn about the human body and why and how to keep happy and healthy.

“It’s my first visit to Trinity Walk, which always adds to the excitement. And with my other work on television – and of course learning plenty of new dance moves – it’s going to be a very busy winter.”

Lucy Grice, Trinity Walk’s Marketing Manager, said: “We’re all really excited to have Dr Ranj here and I’m hoping he can show us a few dance moves. He’s a household name and a real draw to Trinity Walk and the whole of Wakefield city centre. His show looks really fun, educational, interactive and might even see audience members getting involved, which is always brilliant.

“Our advice is to arrive in plenty of time and remember to stay afterwards for the meet and greet where people can grab a quick picture before heading off shopping as we launch late night opening on the same night.”

The day also marks the start of free after 3pm parking on Thursday at Trinity Walk until New Year.

For more information on the centre, see www.trinitywalk.com/events.