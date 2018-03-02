Street drinking falling in town centre say cops

Police have said they are beginning to win the war on nuisance street drinkers in Castleford after being granted new powers.

The Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) was introduced last year after residents, shoppers and workers said they were fed up with the amount of drunken behaviour in the town centre during the day.

Insp Paul Sullivan says the PSPO is working.

And following a major clampdown in recent weeks in which officers have been patrolling the town centre streets 24 hours a day, Inspector Paul Sullivan, of Wakefield Neighbourhoods East team, said there has been positive results.

He said: “We are still getting incidents but in the town centre they have been surrendering drinks and details have been taken from them, and we’ll take further action.

“I’m very pleased that there seems to be less incidents.

“Although officers are continuing to challenge some individuals in the area, the message is getting through that anti-social drinking and behaviour won’t be tolerated.”

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for environment and communities said: “I am pleased that the PSPO is already having a positive impact on Castleford town centre.

“Not only does it give the council and police the necessary powers to tackle the issues but it sends out a clear message that anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated in our towns.”

Last year more than 1,200 residents signed a petition calling for street drinkers to be kicked out of the town.

There were reports of drunken arguing, swearing, urinating and even defecating in the town centre on a daily basis.

Anyone breaching the PSPO could be hit with a £100 fixed penalty notice of £1,000 fine if prosecuted through the courts.