Station car park expansion 'difficult'

The prospect of more parking spaces at Wakefield Kirkgate Station is unlikely, passengers have been told.

Rail operator Northern said that it had looked at the possibility of providing extra room for cars outside the station, but believe the size of the site would make expansion difficult.

The car park at Wakefield Kirkgate Station

Speaking at a meeting in Wakefield on Thursday, Northern's stakeholder manager Pete Myers said proposals had been examined, but that improvements at Kirkgate were not a priority.

Pete Myers, from Northern said: "The problem with Kirkgate is there isn't much land.

"We have been in talks but Kirkgate's not really high on the list because it's so tight. I know Normanton's getting some spaces.

"I've seen plans that might get you (an extra) 10 spaces but it's difficult."

"It's just not worth it really."

However, Mr Myers did confirm that long-awaited toilets for the station would be installed by the end of 2019 at the latest.