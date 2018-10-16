Spooky colouring contest at Methley and Pontefract developments

Children are being encouraged to get crafty this Halloween with a pumpkin themed colouring competition.

Barratt Homes has launched the seasonal contest at its St Oswald’s View development in Methley and Ashmeade Park development in Pontefract. Families can pick up a free entry sheet from either sales office, and return it to be in with the chance of winning a fang-tastic treat; a hamper of crafty goodies worth up to £50.

All children who take part will get a pumpkin to take home and carve, ready for Halloween. The deadline is November 5. The winners will be announced in November 9.

Sales director Sam Wood said: “There’s no tricks when it comes to Barratt Homes, just treats, which is why we’re giving everyone who picks up a colouring sheet a free pumpkin to enjoy too! We’re excited to see the artistic flair of children in Leeds, and look forward to seeing lots of grrrr-eat entries.”