Security around Pontefract Monkhill Station may be increased after car windows smashed

Rail operator Northern says it will look at upping security around a train station after a spate of vandalism in recent weeks.

David Hogg, a representative for public transport passengers in Pontefract, said that car windows have been smashed around the town's Monkhill Station.

Northern said security could patrol the station.

Mr Hogg said that the incidents had centred around the access road which links North Baileygate with the station.

The road is often used as an overflow car park with vehicles often lining both sides of the road during the day.

Northern said its security team would be made aware of the issue.

Speaking at a passenger meeting in Wakefield on Thursday, Mr Hogg said: "There's been a spate of broken car windows at Pontefract Monkhill, where the access road goes into the car park.

"I wondered if there was any chance of cameras being fitted along that road, because if the road wasn't there, there'd be nowhere to park.

He added: "I wouldn't expect patrols or anything."

Pete Myers, Northern's stakeholder manager said: "That's the first I've heard about that, but I will feed that back to security straight away.

"We can patrol it."

