Listed below are 18 of the district's schools which offer secondary education. Progress scores tell you how much progress students made between the end of Key Stage 2 and the end of key stage 4, when GCSEs are taken. Click here to view the A level league tables.



1. Cathedral Academy Academy. Progress: Well above average, 0.73. Number of pupils at the end of key stage 4: 92. Grade 5 or above in English &maths GCSEs: 45% Google other Buy a Photo

2. Castleford Academy Academy. Progress: Well above average, 0.54. Number of pupils at the end of key stage 4: 234. Grade 5 or above in English & maths GCSEs: 46% Google other Buy a Photo

3. De Lacy Academy Academy. Progress: Well above average, 0.54. Number of pupils at the end of key stage 4: 89. Grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs: 38% Google other Buy a Photo

4. The King's School Specialising in Mathematics and Computing Academy. Progress: Above average, 0.21. Number of pupils at the end of key stage 4: 204. Grade 5 or above in English & maths GCSEs: 42% Google other Buy a Photo

View more