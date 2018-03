Schools close again as fresh waves of snow hit distict

Dozens of schools around the Wakefield district are closed this morning due to the heavy snow.

Many say they are hoping to re-open later this morning or early afternoon.

Below is a list of closures.

Cherry Tree Academy - closed until 10am

Crigglestone Nursery School - closed until 12.30pm

Crigglestone St James CE Primary Academy

Dane Royd J & I School - Hoping to open at 10.30am

Dimple Well Infant School

Flanshaw J&I School

Flushdyke J&I School

Freeston Academy

Gawthorpe Community Academy

Hemsworth Arts and Community Academy - Opening at 10am

Highfield School

Holy Trinity CE (VA) Primary School

Horbury Academy - Hoping to open later

Horbury Primary Academy - Opening at 10.30am

Mackie Hill J & I School - Hoping to open at 10am

Netherton J & I School

Newton Hill Community School

Normanton Newlands Primary School

Ossett Academy & Sixth Form College

Outwood Grange Academy

Outwood Primary Academy Kirkhamgate - Hoping to open at 10.30am

Outwood Primary Academy Ledger Lane - Hoping to open 10.30am

Pinders Primary (JIN) School

Rooks Nest Academy

Snapethorpe Primary School

South Ossett Infants’ Academy

South Parade Primary School

Southdale CE (VC) Junior School

St Ignatius Catholic Primary School, A Voluntary Academy

St Marys CE (VA) Primary (J & I) School

St. Michael’s CE Academy

Stanley St. Peter’s CE (VC) Primary and Nursery School

The Castle Nursery School - Hoping to open at 12.30pm

The Priory Centre - To open at noon

The Springfield Centre - To open at noon

Towngate Primary Academy

Wakefield City Academy - To open at 11am

Wakefield Greenhill Primary School

West Bretton J & I School - To open at 10.30am