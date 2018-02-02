‘Sale of the Century’ exhibition will accompany museum’s re-opening

A new exhibition featuring shops in Pontefract from yesteryear is to go on display later this year.

Pontefract Museum is undergoing a £50,000 refurbishment and as part of its relaunch the photographic exhibition will be in place.

Named ‘Sale of the Century’, it will focus on the last 100 years of shopping in Pontefract and Wakefield Council will be using photographs from the collections, as well as objects from well known stores of the past, to tell a story of the town centre.

People have also been asked to provide personal memories to run alongside the images, remembering their favourite shops from down the years.

This includes the old pick ‘n’ mix counter at Woolworths, the hardware from England’s ironmongers and the various stalls on the town’s market.

Pontefract Civic Society has been asked to help gather in people’s memories.

A spokesman for the group said: “This sort of thing is where the interest is, and the human aspect adds another layer of meaning to the exhibition, rather than just stating what shop was where.

“It will be a great addition to the exhibition and it doesn’t necessarily have to be attached to a specific photo, just a memory of the shops and people.”

To share a memory or a photograph, email chairman@pontefractcivicsociety.org.uk

Pontefract Museum closed in December for its refurbishment and will re-open in the spring.