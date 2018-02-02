Rhubarb festival goers ready to crumble

tHERE ARE just three weeks to go until Wakefield’s famous foodie festival returns to the city.

The Festival of Food, Drink and Rhubarb will showcase some of the region’s tastiest delicacies, with street food, cookery demonstrations and Deliciously Yorkshire market.

Celebrity chef Jean Christophe-Novelli will cook up some of his favourite dishes whilst local chefs will also take to the stage, with many of their creations inspired by the district’s rhubarb heritage.

Meanwhile, in the family marquee, children can get involved in story and craft sessions, sports activities and even have a go at making their own sherbert and extracting rhubarb DNA.

Coun Jacquie Speight, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: “Preparations are well underway for the 12th annual Festival of Food, Drink and Rhubarb.

“There’s plenty of activities and entertainment for the whole family to enjoy, and some of the region’s tastiest food and drink on offer.

“Come along and join us for what’s shaping up to be the best festival yet.”

Throughout the festival weekend, tours are also taking place at the rhubarb forcing sheds at Oldroyd’s farm in Carlton.

Visitors will be able to see the rhubarb grow in the dark and being harvested by candlelight. To book a tour visit www.yorkshirerhubarb.co.uk

And new to the festival this year is a specially-created rhubarb Snapchat filter. The festival will run from 10am until 5pm on February 23 and 24, and 10am until 4pm on February 25.

A gin experience will also take place on The Bullring from 6pm on the 23rd. Tickets, priced at £20, went on sale yesterday at Wakefield Beer Exchange.