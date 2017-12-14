Revealed: Wakefield one of UK's cheapest cities for parking

Wakefield is one of the cheapest cities to park in, in the country, according to a new study.

More than 20 councils in the largest cities in the UK were asked to reveal their most expensive rates for an hour's parking.

And Wakefield was the second cheapest at 90p.

The cheapest council-run parking in the city was 50p an hour, beaten only by Belfast and Newcastle at 20p.

Wakefield drivers spent just over £1.2m on council-run parking meters from 2015 to 2016, the lowest of all cities involved in the research, which was carried out by airport price comparison site Looking4.com, via several Freedom of Information requests.

Martin Mansell, Managing Director, said; “Drivers deserve to know how their city stacks up against other council charges across the UK.

“Seeing the data broken down like this, we hope to educate drivers and encourage them to do some research before forking out for over-the-top parking charges, or risking a fine.

City and highest cost for one hour

London (City) - £4.80

Nottingham - £4.40

Brighton - £4.00

Edinburgh - £3.80

Birmingham - £3.50

Derby *2-hour charge minimum* - £3.10

Glasgow - £3.00

Manchester - £3.00

Leeds - £2.60

Newcastle - £2.50

Liverpool - £2.20

Sheffield - £2.00

Bristol - £2.00

Wolverhampton - £1.80

Cardiff - £1.70

Hull - £1.60

Plymouth - £1.50

Belfast - £1.40

Leicester - £1.00

Wakefield - £0.90

Bradford - £0.70

City and annual income from parking meters (£)

Edinburgh

£16,682,200.10

Brighton

£15,396,662.30

Bristol

£10,460,542.00

Newcastle

£10,410,244.00

Glasgow

£9,589,970.00

Leeds

£8,878,000.00

Plymouth

£6,640,591.00

Sheffield

£5,111,000.00

Liverpool

£4,989,815.00

Cardiff

£4,954,218.00

London (City)

£4,692,466.80

Birmingham

£4,353,044.00

Belfast

£3,839,343.20

Derby

£3,032,882.41

Nottingham

£2,829,000.00

Wolverhampton

£2,428,481.00

Hull

£2,316,083.00

Leicester

£1,942,319.00

Bradford

£1,638,694.00

Wakefield

£1,253,770.00

Manchester

N/A

*In total, 21 councils returned 2016 information to some or all the questions sent by Looking4.com. Data provided by the City of London was for on-street parking only.