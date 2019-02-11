Relocation proposal for Pontefract's Post Office

Pontefract’s post office could relocate to a nearby store if a new proposal is agreed.

The Post Office proposes that the current branch, at 20 Ropergate, be moved into the town’s WHSmith, at 37-39 Market Place, in June 2019.

The branch would be run by WHSmith, and customers would enjoy extended opening hours, including Saturday afternoons and Sundays.

The Post Office said that moving the branch would “secure its services for customers for the long term.”

Post Office’s Network and Sales Director Roger Gale said: “The vast majority of our 11,500 Post Offices, large and small, are successfully operated on a franchise basis with retail partners.

"We believe this is the best approach to keeping Post Offices in main shopping locations and at the heart of communities where they play an important role in local economies.”

The new Post Office branch would have three serving positions, and all services would remain the same except the Application Enrolment Identification service.

Members of the public are invited to have their say on the plans as part of a public consultation on the future of the branch.

The consultation will run until Wednesday, March 13. Visit www.postofficeviews.co.uk, or send a letter to FREEPOST Your Comments to have your say on the plans.