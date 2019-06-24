Redrow Homes responds after Wakefield Council issue enforcement notice over City Fields estate

A developer has claimed it is looking into complaints made by local residents after it was handed an enforcement notice.

Wakefield Council said on Friday that Redrow Homes had ignored repeated warnings to stick to agreed working hours and delivery times on its City Fields estate, off Neil Fox Way.

The council said the issues had occurred around Neil Fox Way

One local councillor, Olivia Rowley, went further and said the company had treated neighbours with disdain by continuing to flout the rules, even after several complained.

But in a statement, Redrow's communications director Matt Grayson, said: "We are investigating this matter and are working closely with the council and our subcontractors to address the points which have been raised."

Redrow has until July 15 to comply with the enforcement notice.

The whole of the 152-hectare City Fields development will eventually be made up of around 2,500 new homes, leisure, retail and business space, a new primary school, health facilities and parkland.

Local Democracy Reporting Service