Readers capture the change of season

Marie Foster took this picture of a spoonbill at RSPB Fairburn Ings last weekend
Spring is in the air in this week’s selection of readers’ pictures.

Our main picture is Marie Foster’s photograph of a spoonbill at RSPB Fairburn Ings last weekend. Last year a pair made headlines when they hatched three chicks there. They have not nested regularly in the UK since the 1700s. It was a first for Yorkshire.

A view of Ledston Hall by Steve Riley.

Our second picture hails from the same area. It is a lovely view of Ledston Hall by Steve Riley, from Pontefract.

Our final picture is of the spillway at Nostell Priory by R Clarkson.

Please send your pictures to editorial@pandcexpress.co.uk together with a caption about when the picture was taken and by whom.

Ideally, pictures should be in JPEG format, landscape shaped and about one megabyte or above in file size.

the spillway at Nostell Priory by R Clarkson.

