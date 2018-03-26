Readers capture the change of season

Spring is in the air in this week’s selection of readers’ pictures.

Our main picture is Marie Foster’s photograph of a spoonbill at RSPB Fairburn Ings last weekend. Last year a pair made headlines when they hatched three chicks there. They have not nested regularly in the UK since the 1700s. It was a first for Yorkshire.

A view of Ledston Hall by Steve Riley.

Our second picture hails from the same area. It is a lovely view of Ledston Hall by Steve Riley, from Pontefract.

Our final picture is of the spillway at Nostell Priory by R Clarkson.

Please send your pictures to editorial@pandcexpress.co.uk together with a caption about when the picture was taken and by whom.

Ideally, pictures should be in JPEG format, landscape shaped and about one megabyte or above in file size.