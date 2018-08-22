Ram-raiders flee empty-handed after targeting Castleford Wilko

A ram-raid took place at a Wilko store in Castleford - but the culprits left empty-handed.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the offence at around 1.30am this morning in Carlton Street.

A blue and silver Mitsubishi Shogun car is believed to have rammed the shutters and front window of the shop.

The car is thought to have been stolen earlier in the evening.

The culprits fled empty handed, police said.

Wakefield CID enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 13180417261, or by using the West Yorkshire Police live 101 chat facility.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.