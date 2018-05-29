Quiz: match the Leeds landmark to the miserable TripAdvisor review

As one of the UK's fastest growing cities with entertainment venues, glittering shopping arcades and visitor attractions to boot, Leeds is a destination with plenty to shout about.

From national attractions, like the Royal Armouries Museum, to stately homes and one of the biggest music festivals in the UK, there's something to see and do for all tastes.

But while the city has won praise for its tourist offering, some of the city sights have failed to win over these unhappy TripAdvisor visitors, as the harsh one-star reviews of the most celebrated of Leeds attractions proved.

Can you identify the Leeds landmarks that failed to hit the mark with these reviewers?

Take the quiz.