Pugneys lake open after E.Coli find

The lake at Pugneys has reopened following traces of E.Coli being found in the water.

Wakefield Council shut the lake at the start of February, saying high levels of bacteria had been discovered.

It was later confirmed the bacteria was E.Coli, which can cause severe illness in human and in rare cases, death. Watersports were suspended, people were told to keep out of the water and pet owners were advised to keep their animals away. The lake reopened last weekend.

Karen Collins, the council’s service director for culture, leisure and sport, said: “Our winter watersport activities, which are for the regular sailing and windsurfing clubs, have now resumed.

“We have been working closely with the Environment Agency and carrying out regular tests of the lake.

“We are pleased that the water quality is now back to normal.”