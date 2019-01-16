Projects that help vulnerable women and girls in Leeds, Wakefield and Castleford benefit from thousands in national funding

Vital projects that work with some of Yorkshire’s most vulnerable women and girls have received a much-needed funding boost from Two Ridings Community Foundation.

A total of 18 small charities and community groups received grants of between £3,000 - £10,000 from the Tampon Tax Community Fund to work with women of all ages who are at risk of crisis.

Support after Rape and Sexual Violence Leeds received £9,997 to extend its service to young women aged 16 and 17 while the Well Women Centre in Wakefield received £8,369 to help build the confidence of South Asian women living in Wakefield. The Castleford Tigers Women Rugby League Club received £8,073 to run training sessions for girls to build confidence and improve health and wellbeing.

The projects will help women and girl survivors of sexual violence, new mums at risk of isolation, female refugees struggling to cope with mental health issues or lack of confidence, disadvantaged girls in rural communities and positive lifestyle activities for young girls, including sports.

Jan Garrill, chief executive of Two Ridings said: “Two Ridings Community Foundation works with grassroots groups who are running vital services on a shoestring and supporting some of the most marginalised people in our society. This funding will enable them to run some amazing projects that make a difference on the ground to the women and girls who need it most.”

As one of the UK’s largest grant-giving organisations, UK Community Foundations was asked by the government to distribute £3.4m raised through the levy on sanitary products in 2017/18 with the help of its network of community foundations across the country. Two Ridings handed out £145,000 of funding allocated to Leeds, Bradford, Wakefield, North Yorkshire and East Yorkshire. The foundation received 101 applications for the money.