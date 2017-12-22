Procession will mark battle’s anniversary

A memorial parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Battle of Wakefield will make its way through the city next Saturday.

The Bishop of Wakefield will lead the procession, which will honour Richard Duke of York and his son Edmund Earl of Rutland, who were killed in the battle, on December 30, 1460.

Bishop Rt Revd Tony Robinson said: “The Battle of Wakefield was a key moment in the War of the Roses and this is an opportunity to commemorate that event but also to think and pray for all those involved in conflict on the world stage today.”

The walk will begin at Wakefield Cathedral at 12.30pm and will make its way to Chantry Chapel, where white roses will be laid at the memorial plaque to the Earl of Rutland. Marchers will then continue to the Duke of York’s memorial, where more roses will be laid, and then on to Sandal Castle for a service by the Bishop of Wakefield.

Re-enactors, dressed in medieval costume will then demonstrate fighting techniques.

The procession is the brainchild of Sharon Whitaker and her husband Lee, who are both members of a re-enactment group. They have wanted to stage an event at the castle for several years and, with the support of the Friends of Sandal Castle, planned the memorial march.

*In today’s print version of The Express, we wrongly stated that this event was taking place next Sunday. It is in fact Saturday, December 30.