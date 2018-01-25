Princess Royal visits cheesemonger as part of Yorkshire tour

The Princess Royal visited an Allerton Bywater cheesemonger today (Thursday) as part of tour of the county.

Cryer and Stott - which started off as a market stall in Wakefield selling milk and cheddar - was chosen for the visit by Princess Anne, who appeared at the firm's food hall on Station Road.

Princess Anne

The Princess Royal met Sir Gary Verity - representing the Tour de Yorkshire, which will pass the through the area - at the hall before speaking to staff and schoolchildren.

Cryer and Stott owner Richard Holmes said: “To be personally chosen for the visit because of our success and innovation as a small family-run company is fantastic."

Baroness Rona Fairhead, Minister for Trade and Exports, Department for International Trade, said: “Cryer and Stott are a wonderful example of a local business that has seen great success both at home and internationally. The Princess Royal’s visit is a testament to this.

“As an international economic department, DIT is on hand across in regions across the UK to provide advice and support to help companies increase their exporting activity and unlock high potential opportunities overseas.”

The business employs some 20 staff across three retail outlets and supports around 300 local producers.

As well as wholesale,export and production areas of the firm, their food hall, Samuel Valentine, was created in a former working men’s club.

