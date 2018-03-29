Primary and secondary school merger to go ahead

A proposal to merge Kettlethorpe High School and Mackie Hill J&I School has been approved by Wakefield Council’s cabinet.

The merger is expected to take place at the end of this year, and will mean Mackie Hill will close and the age range at Kettlethorpe will be extended to include three to 11-year-olds as well as those aged 11 to 16.

Pupils and staff will still be based across both school sites.

Mackie Hill was judged as inadequate and requiring special measures by education watchdog Ofsted in December last year. Kettlethorpe was rated good in its last inspection in December 2016.

A report to the council’s cabinet meeting on Tuesday said the amalgamation aims to provide “stability and better quality school places for the children at Mackie Hill School through the long term support of another local school that understands the needs and aspirations of the local community”.

