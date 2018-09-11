Postponed Ackworth Pram Race gets a new date

Fans of the Ackworth Pram Race will be pleased to hear that a date has been announced for the postponed fun day and junior race.

The annual race encourages contestants to dress in their most ridiculous outfits and construct a pram, or any other sort of wheeled vehicle, to push along the race course.

The race was initially scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 26, but the day came to an abrupt halt when heavy rain made conditions unsafe.

Although the race and medal presentation went ahead, the children’s race and fundraising presentation ceremony were postponed after heavy rainfall made the ground “as slippery as glass.”

Organisers have now confirmed that the second part of the race, known as the Pram Race Fun Day, will take place at Ackworth Cricket Club on Saturday, September 29, 2018.

Contestants took part in the race despite the heavy rain.

It will feature the junior race, for those aged 16 and under, and a whole host of entertainment, including live music, stalls, fairground rides and food and drink.

Alan Martin, who helped to organise the race, said: “We never really thought about cancelling the race, there was too much at stake.

“Eventually the weather beat us, but that was way after the race. We had the presentation but we had to admit defeat about 3 o’clock.

“From a health and safety point of view the field was like glass, we couldn’t have children running around with a very slippery surface.”

Despite the weather, all 13 teams showed up to join in, with almost 50 contestants and hundreds of supporters braving the rain to enjoy the day.

The route took runners from the Carr Bridge Playing Field to Ackworth Cricket Club, a two mile route punctuated by four pit stops at pubs, where contestants are encouraged to refuel.

This year’s winners were the Bearded Cheerleaders, a two-strong team who shot past the competition to earn the first place trophy for the third year in a row.

For the first time this year, money raised will be split between two charities: The Prince of Wales Hospice and Supporters of Families and Babies (SOFAB), a local charity who specialise in working with the families of infants admitted to neonatal units because of prematurity or sickness.

Alan said: “A member of our group has had to call on them several times. He asked if we could include them and it was a no-brainer.”

For more details about the rescheduled event, follow the Ackworth Pram Race on Facebook.