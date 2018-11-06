Pontefract care home Sunnyfield rated 'outstanding' by CQC

A Pontefract care home for adults with autism and learning disabilities has been rated outstanding.

Sunnyfield in Streethouse, which caters for up to 10 people, was described as "extremely pleasant" and "open and inclusive" after a Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection.

'Oustanding' ratings are the highest that can be given to care homes, dentists' and GP surgeries, but are extremely rare.

In more than 1,000 reports published on venues across the north of England since the end of August, less than three per cent were given the top grade.

Among the practices at Sunnyfield singled out for praise was the role of service users in interviewing potential new members of staff and the way disabled people were spoken to.

Inspectors said: "There was an extremely person-centred culture where staff displayed empathy and worked with people and their relatives to understand how best to support them.

"Staff went the extra mile to ensure that social opportunities promoted people's quality of life.

"It was clear throughout the inspection that the service strived to continuously improve and provide a safe service to people.

"Accidents and incidents continued to be fully reviewed, with prompt action taken."

The CQC also said that patients were encouraged to lead active and fulfilling lives and were told that service users were regularly taken on short breaks away to places such as Center Parcs.

One patient was even able to fulfil a long-held ambition of completing a skydive, with the support of the home.

The regulator described feedback from relatives as "extremely complimentary".

The report added: "Each person had their own bedroom, which was individually personalised by bringing in personal belongings that were important to them.

"Rooms we saw were individualised and contained items of importance from their lives.

"Where people did not have family or friends to help them to personalise their rooms, staff had helped them to make their rooms homely."