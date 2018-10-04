Windrush scandal victims invited to tell their stories at Leeds roadshow

A WINDRUSH child who felt like an “illegal immigrant” in the UK for 52 years plans to attend a roadshow in Leeds where victims of the scandal will have a chance to give their accounts.

Lorenzo Hoyte, 62, who came to Leeds from Barbados as a ten-year-old, was not granted a UK passport until last month.

Lorenzo Hoyte

He has endured a lifetime of struggles due to not being classed as a British citizen.

Mr Hoyte, now of Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, said he plans to be at the government’s ‘Windrush: Lessons Learned Review’ roadshow in Chapeltown on Monday October 8.

Wendy Williams, independent adviser to the review and Martin Forde QC, independent adviser to the Windrush Compensation Scheme, will be at the roadshow.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid appointed Ms Williams to lead the review as part of his efforts to make sure crucial lessons are identified and learned as quickly as possible.

Mr Hoyte was unable to attend his mother or brother’s funerals abroad because he was not classed as a British citizen.

And he couldn’t go to the Moscow Olympics in 1980 or the Los Angeles Games in 1984 to see Joslyn compete for Great Britain in the women’s 4x400m relay.

He could not get a full-time job as a welder and has had to do agency work. He could not claim benefits or get a mortgage.

Mr Hoyte said: “The government could learn a lot if they just listened to people.

“I felt like an illegal immigrant because I was treated as an illegal immigrant.”

Ms Williams said: “I need to hear directly from you if you have been personally affected so that I can reflect what happened to you and your concerns in my review.

“But I also what to hear what you think needs to change to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

The roadshow is taking place from 4.30pm to 7pm on Monday October 8 at The Reginald Centre, Chapeltown Road, Leeds.