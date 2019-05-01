Wakefield local elections 2019: which seats are most under threat?

With the local elections taking place this Thursday, candidates across the Wakefield district are vying for every last vote for a seat in the council chamber.

Most of the 21 seats up for grabs in this week's poll were last contested in 2015, with the exception of Wakefield West and Stanley and Outwood East, which have both been decided by-elections since. This happens after councillors stand down in the middle of the four-year period for which they can hold a seat.

But which places could be most likely to change hands on Thursday?

Below is a list of the each council seat, which party current holds it and the majority by which it was won, going from the slimmest to the largest.

However, a word of caution: it should be noted that 2015's local elections coincided with a General Election, which meant some wards saw a turnout of more than 60 per cent that year.

That kind of turnout is unlikely to be seen this week, with Westminster seats not on the agenda.

It's also worth pointing out that there have been elections for other seats in each area since, which in many cases produced vastly different majorities.

For example, the Conservatives won the Horbury and South Ossett seat they are contesting this week by a mere 45 votes in 2015. But last year, one of its other seats was won by a majority of more than 200.

Majorities of Wakefield seats being contested at 2019 local elections

Horbury and South Ossett - currently held by Conservatives - by a majority of 45

Wakefield West - currently held by Labour - by a majority of 185

Pontefract South - Labour - 381

Stanley and Outwood East - Labour - 506

Wrenthorpe and Outwood West - Labour - 565

Ossett - Conservatives - 675

Wakefield Rural - Conservatives - 767

Wakefield North - Labour - 1,171

Ackworth, North Elmsall and Upton - Labour - 1,356

Wakefield South - Conservatives - 1,456

Crofton, Ryhill and Walton - Labour - 1,516

Normanton - Labour - 1,833

Pontefract North - Labour - 1,976

Hemsworth - Labour - 2,288

Wakefield East - Labour - 2,318

Castleford Central and Glasshoughton - Labour - 2,425

Altofts and Whitwood - Labour - 2,453

Featherstone - Labour - 2,599

Knottingley - Labour - 2,817

Airedale and Ferry Fryston - Labour - 3,056

South Elmsall and South Kirkby - Labour - 3,217

