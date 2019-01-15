This is how Leeds and Wakefield MPs voted on Theresa May's Brexit deal

MPs in the House of Commons rejected the Prime Minister's EU withdrawal plan tonight (Tuesday), in a decisive defeat for Theresa May.
Some 432 MPs voted down Mrs May's deal during the "meaningful vote" ahead of Brexit on March 29.
This is how Leeds' MPs voted tonight in the House of Commons - and how they were expected to vote:
Fabian Hamilton (Leeds North East/Labour)
Expected to vote: AGAINST
How they voted: AGAINST
Rachel Reeves (Leeds West/Labour)
Expected to vote: AGAINST
How they voted: AGAINST
Alex Sobel (Leeds North West/Labour)
Expected to vote: AGAINST
How they voted: AGAINST
Stuart Andrew (Pudsey, Horsforth and Aireborough/Conservative)
Expected to vote: FOR
How they voted: FOR
Andrea Jenkyns (Morley and Outwood/Conservative)
Expected to vote: AGAINST
How they voted: AGAINST
Richard Burgon (Leeds East/Labour)
Expected to vote: AGAINST
How they voted: AGAINST
Hilary Benn (Leeds Central/Labour)
Expected to vote: AGAINST
How they voted: AGAINST
Alex Shelbrooke (Elmet and Rothwell/Conservative)
Expected to vote: FOR
How they voted: FOR
Mary Creagh (Wakefield/Labour)
Expected to vote: AGAINST
How they voted: AGAINST
Yvette Cooper (Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford/Labour)
Expected to vote: AGAINST
How they voted: AGAINST
Jon Trickett (Hemsworth/Labour)
Expected to vote: AGAINST
How they voted: AGAINST