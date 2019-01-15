This is how Leeds and Wakefield MPs voted on Theresa May's Brexit deal

MPs in the House of Commons rejected the Prime Minister's EU withdrawal plan tonight (Tuesday), in a decisive defeat for Theresa May.

Some 432 MPs voted down Mrs May's deal during the "meaningful vote" ahead of Brexit on March 29.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: PA Wire.

This is how Leeds' MPs voted tonight in the House of Commons - and how they were expected to vote:

Fabian Hamilton (Leeds North East/Labour)

Expected to vote: AGAINST

How they voted: AGAINST

Rachel Reeves (Leeds West/Labour)

Expected to vote: AGAINST

How they voted: AGAINST

Alex Sobel (Leeds North West/Labour)

Expected to vote: AGAINST

How they voted: AGAINST

Stuart Andrew (Pudsey, Horsforth and Aireborough/Conservative)

Expected to vote: FOR

How they voted: FOR

Andrea Jenkyns (Morley and Outwood/Conservative)

Expected to vote: AGAINST

How they voted: AGAINST

Richard Burgon (Leeds East/Labour)

Expected to vote: AGAINST

How they voted: AGAINST

Hilary Benn (Leeds Central/Labour)

Expected to vote: AGAINST

How they voted: AGAINST

Alex Shelbrooke (Elmet and Rothwell/Conservative)

Expected to vote: FOR

How they voted: FOR

Mary Creagh (Wakefield/Labour)

Expected to vote: AGAINST

How they voted: AGAINST

Yvette Cooper (Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford/Labour)

Expected to vote: AGAINST

How they voted: AGAINST

Jon Trickett (Hemsworth/Labour)

Expected to vote: AGAINST

How they voted: AGAINST