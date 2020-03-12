Politically Speaking: Yvette Cooper, MP for Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford

This is a time for everyone to work together

Thank you to the NHS and council staff working immensely hard to tackle and prepare for Coronavirus.

Dealing with a global outbreak of a new virus is always hard but it also shows the importance of our publicly funded NHS and public health network, which can respond quickly - providing clear advice, testing and tracing people who might be affected, and as always ensuring free NHS treatment.

Right now, the NHS advice is to wash your hands with soap and water often and to call NHS Direct on 111 if you feel ill and you’ve travelled to a country with a high risk of coronavirus or have been in close contact with someone who has.

Advice is being updated all the time so you can find more details on the NHS website.

This is a time for everyone to work together. The government has told us it is working to address the practical questions I and other MPs have raised - like having enough staff on the 111 phone line, or drawing up arrangements for social care if staff get sick or if friends and family can’t drop by.

They also need to make sure there is support for people who can’t go to work or for businesses who lose out.

If you have any concerns about what is happening then let me know on coopery@parliament.uk and I can seek answers from ministers or local services.

Our towns deserve a fair deal. We need an end to the Conservative government‘s austerity and more investment in all our towns.

Last week I met with the new Northern Powerhouse Minister Simon Clarke MP, to call for government funding for Knottingley to reverse the austerity and cuts the government has forced on us for the past ten years. I asked to see him because I’ve been calling for Knottingley to be included in the Towns Fund and ministers have repeatedly and unfairly kept us out.

Knottingley urgently needs new investment in the town centre. Wakefield Council has announced a welcome £3 million for new facilities around Kellingley Club, and local resident Kerron Cross is conducting a survey on what should be included to make sure local people have a say.

But that must only be the start. We need government funding too because the council’s budget has been so heavily cut back.

At the end of the meeting the minister promised me that Knottingley will be able to bid for millions of pounds of investment from the second round of the Towns Fund later this year. I will hold him to that.

Persistence matters. It’s how we finally got the good news that after years of campaigning, Pontefract Monkhill will get the upgrade it needs to provide disabled access to both platforms.

The plan Wakefield Council and West Yorkshire authorities had been working on finally got the go ahead from the Department of Transport after pressure from councillors and I raised it twice in Parliament.

We must keep fighting for disabled access at Knottingley Station too.

It’s outrageous that in 2020 anyone would be left unable to use local trains due to lack of access. It’s not just our towns that need a fair deal - it’s everyone who lives here too.