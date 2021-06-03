Politically Speaking: By Yvette Cooper, MP for Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford

UNFAIR DECISION: RFL deny Castleford Tigers an Elite Academy Licence for 2022-27. Photo: Getty Images

Rugby League runs deep through our towns. That’s why the decision by the RFL to deny Castleford Tigers an Elite Academy Licence for 2022-27 is appalling.

Our local club has provided strong training and support, bringing on the best new talent and inspiring brilliant young players for generations. Trying to cut that tradition short, as the RFL are attempting to do, is completely destructive, short-sighted and unfair.

It isn’t just wrong for our towns, it is a very bad approach to developing new talent for rugby league.

The decision takes no account of the long-standing players in the team who were academy trained. Nor is it any kind of reflection of the current training quality and support.

Castleford Tigers is challenging this decision and I am backing them all the way – both directly with the RFL and with the sports minister. The Tigers do so much both to support young players and to support the whole community. Already thousands of supporters have signed petitions and are demanding this decision is reversed. All of us need to keep up the pressure to get them to think again.

The injustice of the RFL decision was the number one topic of conversation as we collected petition signatures in Castleford town centre on Saturday. But many people in town were also raising concern about what on earth the government has been doing on Covid after the extraordinary testimony of Dominic Cummings.

After everything everyone has been through over the past 18 months it was devastating to hear the prime minister’s former chief advisor admit that “tens of thousands died who didn’t need to”.

Lessons still aren’t being learnt from the things that went wrong last year. From the start I have called on ministers to bring in stronger Covid restrictions at the border to prevent the pandemic spreading. Yet every time they have delayed or left gaps and even now things are still going wrong.

The spread of the India variant wasn’t inevitable. The government failed to put India on the red list at the beginning of April even though cases were rising faster than Pakistan and Bangladesh which were already on the red list.

The result was that hundreds of cases of the India variant were brought back into the country, and those have now spread to become thousands of cases in the community.

As a result we have seen cases go up again including in nearby Kirklees. To add to the errors, there was complete confusion over the advice to local residents or whether new restrictions were being introduced.

This isn’t good enough. Everyone has worked so hard and sacrificed so much for us to get this far. None of us want to see things reversed because the government failed to have proper border checks in place.

I have called for faster roll out of the vaccine and testing in our area and in other neighbouring areas to the hotspots to prevent the virus spreading further so we can keep our pubs, shops, schools, gyms and other venues open and moving forwards.