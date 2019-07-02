Outwood Station car park expansion edges nearer

Plans to expand Outwood Rail Station's car park are set to pass their final hurdle next week

Neighbours of the station have complained for years about vehicles being left in surrounding streets, because the existing car park is too small .

The station is one of the busiest in the Wakefield district.

Outwood is one of the busiest train stations in the Wakefield district, and subject to funding being approved by senior councillors on Tuesday, the car park will be expanded to 160 spaces.

The extra capacity would be created on land at Lofthouse Gate Country Park, which passengers will be able to access from Colliery Approach.

Councillor Matthew Morley, the local authority's Cabinet member for transport, said: "The new surface car park at Outwood Rail Station is much needed to create extra capacity.

"At the moment, the existing car park is full well before 9am, leading people to park on side streets which is inconvenient for both residents and passengers.

Funding for the scheme has been handed down by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA), which deals with transport infrastructure issues across the region.

"We want to encourage people to use trains to travel within our district and beyond and local residents would hugely benefit from this improved connectivity.

"The scheme will also improve the cycling and walking routes within the vicinity."

Coun Morley spoke about the issue last November, on which occasion he said most of the overflow issues were affecting Ledger Lane and Potovens Lane.

