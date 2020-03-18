Opening of new £21m Five Towns Leisure Centre in Pontefract delayed until 2021

The new £21m leisure centre at Pontefract Park will now not be open until 2021, it has emerged.

The new Five Towns Leisure and Wellbeing Hub, which is going to be called Aspire@ThePark, was originally expected to be ready for business by the autumn of this year.

A huge flood hit the site before Christmas.

But a major flood hit the site before last Christmas, when Yorkshire Water were working on pipes underneath the centre's 3G pitch. As a result, progress on the building stalled.

Despite this, Wakefield Council says the development is now continuing at pace and will open early next year.

They say most of the building's walls have been put up, plastering has "progressed well" and the centre's indoor changing rooms are finished.

Councillor Jacquie Speight, portfolio holder for leisure, said: "It is wonderful to see the building really coming together now and you can imagine just how impressive it’s going to look when fully complete."

An artist's impression of how the new facility will look.

The local authority says swimming sessions will be available for people of all ages and abilities, when the centre is open.

Classes, including Aqua Zumba and Float Fit will be on offer in the 10-lane swimming pool, and children's parties will also be available.

Councillor Speight added: "The swimming programme is going to be unlike anything we’ve seen before in the district. There really will be something for everyone and this is just one part of the fantastic facilities that will be on offer at Aspire@ThePark.”

Local Democracy Reporting Service